Stephen Yaxley-Lennon flees to Spain

Tuesday, 28 July 2020

The Yaxley-Lennons navigating the Channel surf

A boat full of migrants were rescued in the English Channel this morning by the UK Border Force.

They were rescued after they capsized, and were among several boats attempting to cross between Calais and Dover.

However, one inflatable was spotted travelling in the opposite direction, with a man 'paddling for all he was worth' towards the French coastline, his family in the stern of the rubber dinghy.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, co-founder and former leader of the English Defence League, shouted, "Leave us alone. We're getting out. We don't feel safe. We're off to Spain. We're going to relocate and find a house. Put our kids into schools. Give them a better life."

The irony wasn't lost on the Captain of the Border Force boat who offered to help them 'find the nearest land ... which was half a mile, straight down'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

