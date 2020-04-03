Comedy legend Eddie Large dies

The world of showbusiness was in mourning today, when one of the greatest comedians who ever lived sadly passed away. Eddie Large, 78, died of coronavirus yesterday. He was famous during the 80s as the loud half of double act Little and Large.

"He was a legend," said fellow comedian Ken Dogg. "One minute he would call Sid Little a poof, then the next he would randomly do a Popeye impression. And Sid would just stand there. What wit!"

Other comedians were equally praising. Northern comic Geoff Grumble, 74, said, "It were great. His whole routine were based on bullying a skinny man in glasses. You don't see that any more. It were just like watching a modern-day version of Laurel and Hardy, with all their originality and even the same jokes."

Commentator Richard Turnip said he would miss Large's presence. "Comedians nowadays are so politically correct. They don't dare dress up as a Chinaman anymore. Back in those days, you could insult anyone you wanted, as long as they were a minority. But Eddie was a gentleman, he never attacked anyone except the poofs, and that one time he did blackface. That's what made him so great."

Even the doctors and nurses who cared for him couldn't help finding his humour infectious. Nurse May Tron said, "He would sit there in the ventilator telling jokes. He called one of the male nurses a poof, and then launched into his Popeye impression, which was difficult with his poor breathing. I can say though, it was just as funny as when it was on the television."