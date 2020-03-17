It's official - Britain is at war - with coronavirus!

It's the news that peace-weary Brits have been waiting for since 1945. The country is at war!

This time it's a worthy adversary, for once. Not one of those pesky Middle Eastern dictatorships armed with our old weapons from 20 years ago, but coronavirus - the Nazi Germany of pathogens.

Boris Johnson broke the news earlier today, wobbling his chin in as Churchillian a tone as he could muster. "We will fight them on our sofas. We will fight them on the hospital beds. We will never surrender. How could we? I mean, how do you surrender to a virus?"

The UK is to provide three warships and ten thousand troops in the war against coronavirus. The task force will be stationed in Milton Keynes swimming pool, and will fire randomly at the virus wherever it is detected.

"This is perhaps the beginning of the end," said Johnson, shaving his head and donning a top hat.

Other countries have not yet joined the war, instead choosing to implement measures to limit the spread of the disease. "Britain fights on alone," said Johnson. "We have only the Empire who fight alongside us. God bless Gibraltar and the Isle of Man."

Meanwhile, in the US, President Trump was unsure whether or not to join what he described as 'a European conflict'. "We need to keep America out of this war and keep America great. Some of my own family are parasites. The Corona is not our problem. Also, I'd like to get the Mexican vote for the election."