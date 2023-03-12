Prince Harry to front Match Of The Day

With the recent demise of jug-eared favourite Gary (Walkers) Lineker, the BBC have been touting round for somebody ... anybody ... to take up the reins of their flagship footie programme.

Director General Tim Davie took time out of his daily defence of the ailing organisation to crow: "We've only gone and got His Royal Highness Prince Harry!"

Prince Harry, currently residing in sunny California, is believed to be fronting the show remotely from the sunlounger in his garden. The famously shy Not-In-Line-To-The-Throne celebrity is busy clearing his diary to make way for the increasing media exposure.

And, we understand, that his first request is to rename and rebrand the weekly footie-thon.

"I'm delighted to be the new face of BBC sport, and I've negotiated a new name for Saturday night: it's to be called 'Maj Of The Day'."