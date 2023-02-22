NFL Chicago Bears look to short up D-line by adding Barney the dinosaur

Talk is coming out of the Chicago Bears camp that during this off-season they’re looking for creative and effective ways to beef up their defensive front, among other positions.

“Look,” general manager Ryan Poles was quoted as saying. “You got an enormous purple monster that is back on the scene from the 90s and… People call him terrifying. Scary. Say he’s had an extreme makeover. It’s causing controversy. It’s causing excitement. And I look at him and think, this could be a great addition to our football team.”

According to PFF.com, Da Bears stood at next to last in the league last year when it came to D-line rankings.

Only the Arizona Cardinals finished behind them.

General manager Poles continued, “We have some draft picks to leverage and we have… Well not really anything else but we need some new energy back there, some new blood, if we’re gonna be competitive next season then… And if Minnesota could do it with the Purple People Eaters then I’m asking myself why can’t we have our own Purple People Eater?”

As of press time, Barney’s people have yet to provide us with a response but as soon we hear something then we’ll be sure to update this developing story.

The general manager was said to have concluded by pointing at the camera and saying, “Gritty, you’re next.”

Gritty is the mascot for the NHL Philadelphia Flyers.