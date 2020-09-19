Refs To Be Given Truth Serum

Funny story written by Scooter Nairns

Saturday, 19 September 2020

image for Refs To Be Given Truth Serum
Open your mouth and just blow...

"Scottish referees are to undergo jabs of sodium penothane before games, and at half-time. This should hopefully eradicate the myth that the SFA, Masonic Lodges and the Old Bhoys network have collaborated to favour the Old Firm," a FIFA spokesperson claimed.

All football club managers outside of the Big(ot) Two welcomed the moves, which will see the referee (and officials) hopefully being impartial for a change.

The ex-Dundee United and Scotland manager, Craig Levein, has backed the plans, after referee Kenny Clark 'honestly didn't see' the Rangers buck-toothed Carlos Cuellar lift United's Christian Kalvenes up in the penalty box as he was clear on goal, and throw him harshly to the ground, way back in the 2008 CiS Cup Final. He's been furious ever since.

A Fans spokesperson claimed it was far too little, far too late.

"We feel the refs have looked down on the diddy clubs for too long. This will hopefully put the boot into the money-grabbing, faceless, corrupt, secretive, 'jobs for the boys', elitist, fascist cheats, which is the Scottish FA."

No-one at the SFA was available for comment, but Dennis Law, Sir Sean Connery, The Lisbon Lions, Rod Stewart, Derek Johnstone and Billy Connolly, who were all off on an official SFA Junket to Paris, said referees are nice and kind, anyway.

The First Minister, who was unfortunately unable to join them in Paris, claimed there was no proof of any jiggery-pokery, and if there was any truth in an envelope full of money being passed to officials, she'd look into it.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
cheatscraig leveinrefereesScotlandsfa

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more