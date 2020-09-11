Kenny Logan Talks Rubbish Again!

Ex-Scotland 'star' Kenny Logan had to be rushed out of an assembly which housed 600 High School pupils this morning. He was there to talk about what a great and beautiful country Scotland is, and how future generations could benefit from looking after the place, 'just a wee bitty better'.

Awe-inspired kids were delighted to see Kenny and his wife, Kirsty, at Bannockburn High School. They were even chanting his name!

"The presentation was going great guns. Really top notch," said the Headmaster. "So good, in fact, we had to tell the kids to quieten down. That was where it turned really sour, when the nutter started blaming schoolkids for littering and bringing disgrace on our nation by messing it all up. Half-full beer cans were thrown first, but then it went onto the hard stuff like bottles of Grouse and Glens Vodka. It took us two hours to contain the situation. The hall looks like a bomb has hit it. He really ought to know better."

Outside the school, Kenny snarled, "I've had enough, I just can't take it any more. I blame the government, parents, teachers and ice-cream vans. My generation never got away with dropping litter, if we did our mothers or fathers used to drop-kick us as far as 25 meters, we never done it again..."

Real Scotland gaffer, Nicola Sturgeon, added, "Give them incentives to pick up litter. If they help volunteer, they'll soon realise the effort it takes to clean up. There's no real training needed, they can just pick it up as they go along."

One parent, who did not want to be named, claimed: "Back in the days when Scotland had a great rugger team with greats like Irvine, Telfer, Jeffrey, Hastings and Nicol - this clown comes along, AND HE WAS RUBBISH ON THE PARK! How ironic is that???"

Asked for a comment, Kirsty Young would only say, "Who the f*ck is Kenny Logan???"