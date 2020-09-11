SFA Set To Overhaul The Whole National Set-Up...

In a week of earth shattering news on TheSpoof.com, 'Serial Suits' - The Scottish Football Association - have announced, this morning, that they will no longer be picking players on the strength of which clubs they play for.

"We'll be going all out for reputations. Even if a player plays in the Sunday Pub Leagues, and he works as a scaffie during the week - if he can at least kick a football, he'll be in. Of course, we're not a sexist organisation, so if the player happens to have breasts and a punani, they'll be picked too! Our gaffer will be given carte blanche to pick whoever he wants," said one of the suits.

"The idea was spawned due to this pandemic,", says the Scotland boss. "Teams have been flattened by the virus, and managers like the Czech boss have had no option but to delve much deeper into the reserves. To have done so well with a restricted squad, they deserve high praise. I've done not too badly under the circumstances, and I've been tied to who i can and can't pick. To be given some carte blanche from my bosses is brilliant. My wife has had me on a strict diet for 2 years, so i'll look forward to some cake."

The Czech gaffer praised the decision, saying: "Being honest, it good idea. Unfortunately losing goalkeeper was sore, no-one want to play there, so I do. I not very good there, I better manager. I go to bookies now and put money on Ecosse."

Clarke said the Czech squad really impressed him. "I've seen a baker, a florist and a banker I really like. I'm also thinking of pulling on the boots myself, because I couldn't do any worse out there, could I? There might be a space for a few Spoof Writers too, some of them are very talented, but just as long as they have a Scottish granny."

One Tartan Army footsoldier who struggled to comprehend the madness, said, "They should just pack it in altogether, then. None of us enjoy watching them any more. I get more enjoyment putting my feet up and laughing at England these days."