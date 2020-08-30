The New York Yankees Lose Seven Games in a Row

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 30 August 2020

image for The New York Yankees Lose Seven Games in a Row
A voodoo woman in Brooklyn has said that she guarantees that the Yankees losing streak will end at 7 games.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports Satire) - The Bronx Bombers have just lost their seventh game in a row, falling to their subay rivals, the New York Mets 4 to 3.

CBS Sports pointed out that he Yanks had not lost that many games in a row in 25 years, going back to before Kylie and Kendall Jenner were even born.

Yankee skipper Aaron Boone was asked what’s going on. He shook his head, and said that, if he had to make an educated guess, he would guess that the other teams are just scoring more runs than his team is.

He pointed out that the answer is as simple as the ugly mug on Rudy Giuliani’s face.

He then added that it’s as simple as the fact that wimpy Jared Kushner is totally henpecked by the 5-foot-11-inch tall blonde “Amazon White House Woman”.

Yankee catcher Kyle Higashioka told CBS Sports that he hates that he cannot hear the roar of the crowd, the yelling of “Gitcha hot dogs HERE!” or the smell of bubbling Frito Pies in the 93-degree heat.

One long-time Yankee fan said that he ain’t gonna panic just yet, adding that he’ll start to worry if the losing streak gets up to 20 games.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

