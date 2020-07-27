Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Their New Star

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 27 July 2020

image for Los Angeles Lakers Unveil Their New Star
The Rube practising holding the ball with his fingers

Los Angeles was buzzing with great interest this evening, as the Lakers unveiled their unbelievably-talented new signing, the 9-year-old child prodigy, Reuben Reubenstein, who has joined the team and given up going to school, because he doesn't like it.

Reubenstein, 9, whose nickname is 'the Rube', has always struggled with his studies, and still can't read or write, but he sure can dribble that big ball, and throw it into the basket!

The Rube, or just 'Rube' for short, practises for 6 hours every evening by repeatedly dribbling and launching the ball into the hoop fastened onto his neighbors' garage door.

His parents haven't got a hoop on their own garage door, but now that 'Rube' has signed a contract worth an impossible amount of money, there should be no reason at all why his dad can't go to the store almost immediately, and get one.

Rube's least-favorite school subject is math, which, he says, sucks bigtime.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballLos Angeles Lakers

