Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Scores Great Goal In Training

Written by Monkey Woods

Sunday, 14 June 2020

image for Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Scores Great Goal In Training
Other players lay around, seemingly uninterested

As the return of Premier League football gets ever nearer, there was good news for Manchester United this week, when centeal defender and captain, Harry Maguire, showed he is 'raring to go' by scoring a fantastic individual goal during training.

United, who get their season re-started against Totrenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on June 19, warmed up with an inter-squad match at Old Trafford.

Maguire, 27, whose 'home' team were wearing those orange bibs to distinguish them from the 'away' team, took the ball on his chest at the halfway line, and, having nobody immediately available, set off on a crazy, mazy run towards the Stretford End 18-yard box.

He dribbled past several uninterested international stars, avoided a lunging tackle and some shirt-pulling, surged through the centre of the flimsy defence, steadied himself, and unleashed a thunderbolt from all of two yards, as the goalkeeper ran for cover.

There was a short hold-up as the net needed repairs.

United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"It was a great goal, worthy of a cup final. Too bad we won't be appearing in one."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

