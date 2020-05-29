Crazy Mets Pitching Coach Thinks Amateur pitcher can compete with Jacob Degrom for the Cy Young Award

The New York Mets have one of the best and most underrated rotations in baseball entering the 2020 season, whenever it may begin.

Mets pitcher, Marcus Stroman, has the number two role in the Mets’ rotation secured, if, or when, the MLB season starts up. Stroman was supposed to be third in the Mets’ rotation, but Noah Syndergaard needed Tommy John surgery, and would be out for the season, pushing Stroman into the number two role.

Syndergaard successfully underwent the procedure on March 26th, and is now recovering.

New York Mets pitching coach, Jeremy Hefner, has very high hopes for Marcus Stroman. Hefner believes Stroman has the chance to dethrone teammate Jacob deGrom as the National League Cy Young award winner.


The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

