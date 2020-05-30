US Masters Golf To Include Special Guest This Year

This year's US Masters Golf championship at Augusta, in November, is to feature a very special guest who has been invited to take part, as a recognition of the absolutely fantastic job he is doing for the United States of America.

That very special guest is Donald Trump.

The first round of the Masters tees off a few minutes after daybreak on Thursday, 12 November, and in amongst the early threesomes - which he is known to be keen on - is President Trump.

Trump, who has played almost as many rounds of competitive golf this year as Tiger Woods, also has a part-time job as head of the US government, but ably manages to balance both, with consummate ease.

Currently busy with getting re-elected, Mr. Trump is packing enough practice in to ensure that he is able to card a sub-100 score when the pressure is on, something he will need to do if he is to make the cut.

The President is not faring so well in his battle against the Coronavirus.

Nor any of his other battles, for that matter.

And, it's not yet certain, that Mr. Trump will be re-elected for a second term, but he's quietly confident, and hoping that the Masters, just a week after the elections, will be his celebration parade.

One golfer, who didn't want to be identified, said:

"I hope he's not in my group. I dread the thought of him coming up the 18th fairway, expecting the gallery to be cheering him, when, in reality, they'll be jeering him."