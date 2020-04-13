Barcelona Interest For Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire

It seems almost too unbelievable to be true - especially at this moment in time, with the whole world at the mercy of a global health scare from the Coronavirus pandemic - but it seems that Manchester United and England defender, Harry Maguire, has said that he is interested in going to Barcelona.

Maguire, 27, has been observing the government-imposed rule of staying at home in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, and has had plenty of time to think things over. He and his girlfriend, Fern Hawkins, have discussed many things.

Amongst these were the weather, TV shows, the price of a loaf of bread, the state of their next-door neighbours' lawn, and their holiday plans.

Several destinations were mentioned, but the only place the pair could agree upon was the Catalan capital, famous for its art and architecture, including a shitload of religious structures, and the famous Barri Gôtic.

There are also seven wonderful beaches in and around Barcelona, and numerous World Heritage Sites, although I don't know what these are.

With all this in store for the holiday visitor, it's hardly surprising that the United brick shithouse has Barcelona firmly in his sights.

A spokesman for the Barcelona tourist board, said:

"It's absolutely wonderful news, and I'm sure Mr Harry would enjoy a trip to the famous Nou Camp stadium as well."