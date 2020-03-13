Liverpool Say They Will Fight Decision To Abandon Season In High Court

Liverpool Football Club, on the verge of their first Premier League title success for 30 years, have said they would fight, most strenuously, in the courts, any decision by the football authorities to end the season early, even taking up the matter with the European Court of Justice, if necessary.

The last time the Reds won the top flight title was in 1990, but they are currently 25 points ahead of Manchester City with just a handful of games remaining, and only a fool would bet against the title going to Merseyside.

Until the Coronavirus stepped in, that is.

Now, football authorities, everywhere, are banning handshakes, fans from attending games, and even the staging of matches, in a bid to thwart the spreading of the virus, and the Reds face losing the prize at the last breath.

Which, sort of, puts it in context for you.

But the reaction from Anfield has been swift and determined. The club has announced on its website that any attempt to abandon the season would be met with the strongest resistance, and the Liverpool legal team was thought to be standing by, and awaiting further instructions. An unnamed source said:

"We will contend any decision to abandon the season in the most robust way possible. In other words, the club will fight to the death."

Meanwhile, the virus continued its insidious advance.