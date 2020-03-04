Liverpool: Has Jurgen Klopp Has Lost The Dressing Room?

There was more bad news for Liverpool fans at Stamford Bridge last night, as the Reds crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Chelsea, and, after being hammered 3-0 at Watford on Saturday, meaning they have suffered two defeats in four days, some are now asking the inevitable question:

"Has Jurgen Klopp lost the dressing room?"

After goals from Willian and Ross Barkley had dumped the Premier League leaders out of the competition, some Liverpool supporters leaving the stadium were concerned about the recent slump in form, the defensive weaknesses , and the lacklustre forward line, which hasn't produced a single goal for 189 minutes, since the laboured 3-2 win over West Ham.

Scorer of that winner against the Hammers, Sadio Mane, and his striking partner Mohammad Salah, seem to have forgotten where the goal is, and, defensively, Dejan Lovren was widely criticised for his mistakes at Vicarage Road against Watford, a side then in the bottom three.

Liverpool are 'stuttering towards the finish line' in the Premier League, but the drive and determination that got them into such a commanding position seems now to have deserted them, and many were seriously wondering whether Klopp hadn't lost control of his troops.

With their second-leg Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid coming up next week, and a huge Merseyside derby against Everton a few days later, preceded by this weekend's game against lowly Bournemouth, fans should be able to gauge the current mood inside the Anfield dressing room, and know whether or not Klopp has lost it.

One Scouse fan at the Bridge, said:

"It's a good job we've got such a big lead - the wheels are coming off!"