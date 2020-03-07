Liverpool To Hold Victory Parade On Sunday

Written by Monkey Woods

Saturday, 7 March 2020

With what's being said by many to be "an unassailable lead" in the Premier League, Liverpool Football Club have organised a victory parade around the city's streets on Sunday to celebrate their first title in 30 years.

The end of the season is not until May, of course, but it's thought that, by then, all mass gatherings will have been outlawed, due to the threat of mass infection of the Coronavirus, and a victory parade then would be out of the question.

The Reds are 25 points ahead of closest rivals, Manchester City, having beaten Bournemouth 2-1 earlier. They have 9 games to play (City have 11) and, although, through a complicated series of extraordinary results, Liverpool could be caught, realists know the title is already heading to Merseyside.

To ram this message home, Reds' boss, Jürgen Klopp, has organised the slightly premature parade, and has made a cardboard Premier League trophy to display, in lieu of the real one they will receive, in all probability later this month.

The parade starts outside Anfield at 1pm.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
Football (Soccer)Jurgen KloppLiverpool FCManchester City




