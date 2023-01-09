Media Sources Report A Robot Recently Found the Gemstone 'Opal' on Mars

Funny story written by UncleDale

Monday, 9 January 2023

image for Media Sources Report A Robot Recently Found the Gemstone 'Opal' on Mars
Look at this little fella. He was also found on Mars. Amazing.

In 2012 - NASA sent a Robot to Mars, to rove around the huge Gale Crater and see what it could find. The robot was named 'Curiosity'. It had drilling tools and could chemically analyze rocks.

Curiosity went all over the place - and most of what it saw was Martian Junk - crappy sand and wind scoured rocks. Really useless Stuff.

But in one part of the Crater these was an area of light-colored rock full of Fissures. Fissures got everybody at NASA hot and bothered.

Many a beer was drunk because of finding Fissures. Everybody got drunk.

You would have thought they had discovered Gold.

Well, they did discover was the next best thing - Opals. The good old gemstone from Australia is also on Mars.

The Fissures had fractured rocks and the rocks had opal deposits. This found this out by Curiosity's drilling and visual and chemical analysis.

Of course, this meant more drinking and partying at NASA.

Curious is still being 'curious' on Mars as of 2023.

If it ever strikes Gold - everybody will be going to Mars.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, everybody.

(a Dr. Futuro article.)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Mars

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more