Flu Vaccine Being Rolled Out Earlier

The best time to have the flu vaccine is in the autumn before flu starts spreading. This year, changes have been made to make sure it's safe for people to have the flu vaccine at GP surgeries and pharmacies. These changes include social distancing, hand washing and wearing protective equipment.

Not everybody is happy with it, however.

Mike Oldsworse is spokepersonnage of the anti-vaxxers group 'Leave My Arms Alone'. "This is just a government control thing. Don't you come near to me with one of those needles."

Mr Oldsworse is a man who sports a total of 83 tattoos. The image that he projects seems to be of a man who doesn't trust a doctor to tell him that the flu vaccine is safe and effective, but does trust a youth with a nose ring and big holes in his earlobes to inject his skin repeatedly with ink.