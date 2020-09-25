Shock Findings Expose Obesity's Causes

Scientists in China have been studying the main causes of obesity. For the last seven years, the Wuhan Fat Observatory has been testing overweight people, and have just published their findings.

The main factor appears to be caused by bacteria in the stomach. The new findings bring hope to the millions who have to heft large wads of lard around with them daily.

Professor Wingwing Arrowe (named after the way his Mum used to answer the phone) said, "This is a massive breakthrough. The problem is bacteria. And our findings show that the most common carriers of this bacteria are pizza, cheeseburgers, and donuts. That may have something to do with it as well."