Shock Findings Expose Obesity's Causes

Funny story written by ExiledRoyal

Friday, 25 September 2020

image for Shock Findings Expose Obesity's Causes
Have a slice of fat bacteria

Scientists in China have been studying the main causes of obesity. For the last seven years, the Wuhan Fat Observatory has been testing overweight people, and have just published their findings.

The main factor appears to be caused by bacteria in the stomach. The new findings bring hope to the millions who have to heft large wads of lard around with them daily.

Professor Wingwing Arrowe (named after the way his Mum used to answer the phone) said, "This is a massive breakthrough. The problem is bacteria. And our findings show that the most common carriers of this bacteria are pizza, cheeseburgers, and donuts. That may have something to do with it as well."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChinaFatObesityPizza

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more