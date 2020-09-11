Parody Website TheSpoof.com To Trial New App

It's true! The much-loved and misunderstood website, TheSpoof.com, has been chosen to host the ultra-new Social Media app in March 2021.

The news has come about due the algorithm that destroyed Facebook.com five years ago, now being found to have shown up inside the Twitter.com mainframe last night. Twitter may actually crash before Christmas, which tempts the saying: Christmas has come early...

"It's pretty devastating news for those two sites, mainly due to the information that those sites collected for financial gain, but they generated billions, and never shared the wealth. TheSpoof.com will remain impartial and dignified, maybe even offering REAL prizes and incentives for our members. Competitions you can actually have a chance of winning! F*ck Facebook!" raged Mark Lowton.

The new site, SpoofMeister.com, will just be like any other social media site where members can talk rubbish and add friends - but most members don't have any friends...