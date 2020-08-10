Time Travel Awards

The New Scientist magazine has published details of a 'Time Travel' competition, open to anyone resident in the UK.

They write: There's much more to time travel than killing Hitler and accidentally causing the end times. As such, we're postponing details until last week.

Those who are interested in taking part in the competition will be required to submit their plans to the magazine 'maybe last week, maybe next week'.

Two interested parties are Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted 'Theodore' Logan, who are joining forces to try to win. "We go back years," Ted told us.

One mother of four, Shelley O'Kelly, has already pulled out of the competition, saying that her children were driving her crazy with their constant shouts of "Were we nearly there yet?"

Another competitor, Mike Okesflat, is pretty sure that he's got the winning formula. "I've used a foolproof, almost magical device to travel through time for many years — something I like to call 'tequila'.

Nobody won.