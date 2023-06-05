The day Chad created a new inclusive religion

Doff Haram was serious when he said, "Christ was an amateur when it came to creating a religion."

A Chad painter, Doff, decided to create his own religion, blending characters from various theologies to unite all religious believers worldwide as one human family. He aims to attract as many interested worshippers as possible and has already garnered 456 thousand online followers.

In an interview with writer and Al Jazeera journalist Fairouz Ziani, Doff shared details about his religion and briefly mentioned it in his memoir, Diary of a Religious Genius. "Precisely because people did not want to hear about it, I set out to invent a new religion that would be anti-sadistic, anti-masochistic, anti-paranoid, and pro-surreal," says Doff.

Through his artwork and explanations, Doff asserts that all the prophets of Islam are female, beginning with Eve, the first woman. The religion centers around the last female prophet from Hinduism, Shiva, who serves as the seal of all female prophets, as ordained by Allah. Shiva is a hermaphrodite, and his/her younger wife is named Khadija. Her father is the Archangel Gabriel, and her mother is Aisha, also a hermaphrodite. Shiva's disciples include Jesus of Nazareth, Satan the fallen one, Buddha the philosopher, Jinn the genie, Quetzalcoatl the feathered serpent creator of the wind, Zeus the King of Olympus and Odin the magician.

These disciples are collectively known as the "magnificent seven." They spread Shiva's message that God is a female who created Eve first in the garden of Eden. Later, Adam was created for Eve from a toenail that she clipped. Adam tempted Eve with an apple pie he made using fruits from the tree of life.

Eve, the first woman, is considered the first prophet of Allah. Following her, there are other female prophets including Ahalya, Aspara, Bhumi, Buddhi, Daksha, Divya, Gayatri, Jambavati, Kali, Kalindi, Lalita, Lakshmana, Lakshmi, Laxmi, Madra, Mitravinda, Nagnajiti, Nakshatra, Parvati, Pattini, Radha, Radhika, Rukmini, Sakti, Saraswati, Satrajiti, Satya, Devi, Parashakti, Kotravai, Korrava, Sridevi, and Suli. Shiva is the seal of these prophets.

In a letter addressed to Islamic leadership, Doff writes, "I believe more and more that we surrealists are turning into priests. It is an idea that has been haunting me for a long time now, so much so that one of my urgent projects is to invent a religion since there can be no priests without religion... It is an essentially anti-negativity and materialistic religion based on the progress of specific Sunni ideas." In other words, a religion that encompasses all religions.