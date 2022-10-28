'Supreme' Amy Conant Bryant - Helped Destroy Legal Abortion - Gets $2 Million Book Deal

Anti-Religious, Pro-Greed Donald Trump Helped pack the Supreme Court with Right Wing (anti-abortion) Catholics - and Surprise! - they Got rid of a 50-year-old law and made abortion illegal again.

"I am Jealous," said Basil Blathering, noted British Author (and journalist). "I only got a couple thousand pounds for my long-researched book on Margaret Thatcher. 'Battling Maggie - The War Years'."

So now - former Catholic Cult leader - Amy Bryant is writing a book about how God led her to being on the Court - so she could destroy the Right to an Abortion for millions of American women.

Doesn't she know to be careful? The Devil is the great Deceiver - always pretending to be the Holy Spirit and leading people to do bad things. Well - Apparently not.

What a story! - young woman grows up in a Catholic Cult - marries another Cult member - has 7 kids and goes to Law school and becomes a Judge.

(But the Husband is the head of the Family and calls all the Shots.)

Right Wing Republican groups - tempting Trump with Big Macs - gets her on the Supreme Court with two other Trump Catholic 'Supremes'.

(One is a Court Supreme nominee stolen from Obama - who would not fight for his Right to appoint a Supreme Court justice) - (What a wimp!)

Anyway, life goes on. The Holy spirit (and Random House) gave Amy $2 million bucks to tell for how she did her Great dirty deed on the Court.

(Very few laws 50 years or older get thrown out by the Supreme Court.)

When she has her daily chat with the Holy Spirit - (and talks back to him in Tongues) - (maybe writhing ecstatically a little (or a lot) - Undoubtedly, He praises her for being a good and obedient Girl.

Meanwhile many American women are going hundreds of miles to other states to get an Abortion.

And the Religious Right (with Supreme Court Help) - will get rid of Abortion pills and all forms of Abortion - and even do away with the Clinics helping women to get pregnant. Goodbye to those too.

And goodbye to Condoms, God doesn't like those either.

America will finally be free of all kinds of Birth Control - 'Thank Heavens' say those on the Supreme Court.

If you want to know what happens afterward - Read the 'Handmaid's Tale'.