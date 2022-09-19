(With apologies to William Wordsworth)

The web is too much with us; night till noon,

Scrolling and posting, we lay waste our powers;

Little we see on screen is truly ours;

We have given our minds away to greedy goons!

The air we breathe so sweet it makes us swoon;

The flowers that bloom so brightly at all hours,

And then are nourished by the April showers,

For this—for all this beauty—we’re out of tune;

It moves us not. Great God! I’d rather be

A Boomer bedecked in a coat outworn;

So might I, not staring at my glowing screen,

Have sight of children laughing in the morn,

Or watch the morning sun rise from the sea,

Instead of watching shit that makes me mean.