Murder by numbers? — Jessica Fletcher, I've got my eye on you!

Can I just point out something that has being bugging me? “Murder She Wrote”. 264 episodes over 12 seasons and at least one murder in every episode.

Each episode features Jessica Fletcher, the plucky writer-come-detective who, in spite of no compensation (other than yet another morbid tale of woe for her to write a book about), spends her time traveling the country helping local law enforcement solve murders.

In spite of pulling in more viewers than hit NBC comedy Friends, everyone she encounters on the show is oblivious to her touch of death, seemingly never having seen or heard of her exploits.

No-one realizes that if she is in town, it really is time to high-tail it to somewhere else! Not even when, after she does come to town, a dead body is invariably found soon after she arrives - many even found by Ms Fletcher herself!

And in every single episode, the police just shrug their shoulders and chuckle to themselves.

“Hey, go figure, another dead body, and Jessica Fletcher is in town. Oh well looks like we have to do some of that figuring stuff out thing, take some notes and walk around for a bit, but first let me finish my doughnut.”

Our Homer Simpson-esque police sheriff character is now standing there, slightly squinty eyed, half eaten doughnut in hand, waiting for Jessica to arrive and start spinning her web of jargon and techno speak around the sheriffs head.

He doesn’t care, he is just thinking to himself: “Hey, if I dip my doughnut in that blood over there, it will look like a jam doughnut.... I wonder if the blood tastes better on a doughnut? ... But what if they had Aids? ... I don’t think it matters, or maybe it does...Note to self; check with Doctor Whats-a-not if Aids can be transmitted when being eaten on a doughnut....And maybe with sugar sprinkles.”

That is exactly when Jessica Fletcher barges in, pushing everyone aside, taking charge of the situation, doing the police's job for them, because that is how things work in real life.

All the while when she carries out her "investigation", she offers tidbits of information to the horny rotund detective, wrapping him tightly around her finger. Blinded by his mistrust, she finally reveals the culprit and walks away, foot loose and fancy free, with that evil smile on her face, back to her macabre typewriter.

I can't be the only one who finds this just a little bit suspicious, can I?!