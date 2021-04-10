Top TV Chef Forced To Eat Humble Pie

After calling Falkirk a ‘sh*thole’ on his Bank Balance quiz show, the world renowned chef and a seemingly decent family-man – refused to apologise, even though he has never even visited the place. His derogatory jibe immediately offended ‘the hail toon’, but not least this author who is a proud Bainsfuurt Man.

Local Provost, Billy Buchanan immediately gave Ramsay 7 days notice to apologise – or receive the little hard-man’s wrath. Buchanan, (95), who once played 675 games as a kamikaze-goalie for Dunipace Juniors and is now a white-belt at karate, raged, “Fawkuurt is a prowd wee toon. It’s the best toon in the world as far as the people living here are concerned. Yes, it has its faults, and like everywhere else we have a few bampots. Mr Ramsay is totally out of order and probably best if he stays well clear of here, if he knows what’s good fir him, (particularly Bainsfuurt because naw even I dare go there)...”



After the chef apparently scoffed at any notion that he or anyone at The BBC would need to apologise to ‘The Fawkuurt Bairns’, Mr Buchanan challenged Ramsay “Tae a square-go likesay. Me and you pal!”



Assuming that Ramsay would ‘bottle-it’, Wee Billy took that as a victory and immediately got back to his daily chores of setting fires at abandoned buildings and closing schools and kids’ Playparks.

When his phone rang, it was Big Gogs Ramsay asking him where the meet was?

In what was a hurried response, Billy said, “Carron Bridge. Ur ye bringing back-up?”



Ramsay suddenly took a bout of bravado and claimed, “I’ll be there mahsel. You bring back-up if ye think ye might need it. Half-noon, tomorrow.”



In scenes never before witnessed by this generation, the streets were lined as if Falkirk FC were making a homecoming after winning the Scottish Cup. Even Central Scotland Police were delighted because they got to play in their shiny new helicopter – keeping far away from the trouble as physically possible! (Who knows what might kick-off!)

At exactly high-noon, Buchanan yelled over to the other side of the bridge to Gogs, “Right bawbag, bring it!”



Ramsay casually walked towards the middle of the bridge and yelled back, “Mon then ya wee midget!”



After taking his ‘Ralph Macchio’ pose at the centre of the bridge, Billy drop-kicked Ramsay 80-feet in the air and watched as the fallen TV star landed in the River Carron, immediately followed by all of his coveted Michelin stars.

“He’ll be seeing a different kind of stars now! Get the bawbag oot the river. Get him cleaned-up, and get him shipped back to whatever sh*thole he crawled oot ae!”



One onlooker, Mr John ‘Yogi Bairn’ Hughes raged, “I paid 30 poond for my breef, and I get that! It’s a total disgracshe. It wiz a blatant dive by the boi. I hope he was wearing Speedos. It’s the type of antics you expect tae see at Ibroax or Parkheed. Fir an ex-Raingirs man, the boi hiz nae class...”



Carronbridge Inn owners, Gillian and Stephen Winstanley who immediately condemned the violence, took the broken chef indoors to their top restaurant and dried him out, then fed him some grub that’s going to be showcased on their new menu.

A shaken Ramsay said, “Blended Scotch Veg Soup With A Hint Of Rosebank Whisky Cream. Hawaiian Pizza With Pineapple, Finely Chopped Cherry and Pork Infused With Rosebank Whisky. And the Incredible Rosebank Jaffa Cake. Everything I learned in Home Economics at School and also The Nick Nairn Cookery School has just went right out the f*cken windae! Everyone knows that Pineapple and Cherry has no place anywhere near a pizza, but bizarrely it works! Today has been one big lesson for me, not least that Rosebank Whisky has some healing powers because my jaw and ribs don’t even hurt now – I should be dead! Maybe that’s just down to the great customer service and hospitality I've had here in Falkirk though. I was gettin’ mahsel mixed-up wi’ Selkirk. IT IS A SH*THOLE!...”



Wee Billy Buchanan, who is also a local historian and an ex-army officer who had a few run-ins with Ze Germans, claimed he was immediately retired from battles after a grenade was thrown into their trenches and he dived on top of it to protect his men.

“Luckily, it was one of the earlier models, probably made by Amstrad or some other sh*t brand, and the grenade only really stunted my growth. I was out of action, and rushed back to the UK for treatment. The hospitals in Englandshire were abysmal back then, but as a stroke of fortune, I was sent up to Falkirk Royal Infirmary which was great. The Staff Nurse there had a drawer fu’ ay’ bottles of Rosebank Whisky in her filing cabinet. Forget the Morphine, Paracetamol or Aspirin, this stuff was like magic. Soldiers that were stretchered back from battles - some at deaths’ door, some with lost limbs – suddenly made remarkable recoveries after drinking that stuff! Their limbs started to RE-GROW!”



The Bonnybridge Warrior also claimed that over the years he has spent upwards of thousands of pounds investing in bottles of The Rosebank Malt Whisky and as a rule of thumb, just a small drop of the potion has brought back to life; 322 goldfish, 608 budgerigars, 455 cats and 1477 dogs.

“If I had a faster car or a helicopter I could have probably have saved all the horses that have sadly fallen at Aintree and other racetracks around the UK. How on earth do you think that Captain Sir Tom Moore lived so long? In all honesty, he probably couldnae ran roond that gairden 100 times. I think he was ‘at-it’ and probably just run oot ay Rosebank Whisky. Falkirk is certainly glad oor famous brand is coming back...” - Said a delighted Billy.

A very sma' statue of William Buchanan MBE is to be erected at The Carronbridge Inn to commemorate his great achievement on behalf of the people of Falkirk and their endless battle to defend our toon from evil nobodies.

Falkirk Rosebank Distillery is considering the idea of employing a St Bernard's complete with medical cask after hearing of their Whisky's healing powers!

(Gillian and Stephen Winstanley immediately barred/sine-die’d Scooter Nairns from their establishment over who was actually paying for Ramsay’s £856 food and drinks bill!)

Scooter Nairns was unavailable for comment...