The Last Man On Earth...

Donald Trump sat there in his log cabin, contemplating what had just happened. He had laughed at Kim Jong Un's hairstyle and kicked-off a war to end all wars.

HE WAS THE LAST MAN ALIVE ON EARTH...

Suddenly, there was a knock at the door.

Who could that be???

He slowly opened the door to reveal Kerry Katona...

"Not even if you were the last woman on this planet hen..."

"But i am, make do! Kerry said excitedly.

"Not even if you begged me, doll..."

"PLEAAAASE! I have 10 bottles of vodka?!..." - Kerry explained.

"That might work hen, but did you bring a balaclava for yourself??? "