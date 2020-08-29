The Last Man On Earth...

Funny story written by Scooter Nairns

Saturday, 29 August 2020

What next for the Teflon Don???

Donald Trump sat there in his log cabin, contemplating what had just happened. He had laughed at Kim Jong Un's hairstyle and kicked-off a war to end all wars.

HE WAS THE LAST MAN ALIVE ON EARTH...

Suddenly, there was a knock at the door.

Who could that be???

He slowly opened the door to reveal Kerry Katona...

"Not even if you were the last woman on this planet hen..."

"But i am, make do! Kerry said excitedly.

"Not even if you begged me, doll..."

"PLEAAAASE! I have 10 bottles of vodka?!..." - Kerry explained.

"That might work hen, but did you bring a balaclava for yourself??? "

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

