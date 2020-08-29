The Last Man On Earth...

Donald Trump sat there in his log cabin, contemplating what had just happened. He had laughed at Kim Jong Un's hairstyle and kicked-off a war to end all wars.
HE WAS THE LAST MAN ALIVE ON EARTH...
Suddenly, there was a knock at the door.
Who could that be???
He slowly opened the door to reveal Kerry Katona...
"Not even if you were the last woman on this planet hen..."
"But i am, make do! Kerry said excitedly.
"Not even if you begged me, doll..."
"PLEAAAASE! I have 10 bottles of vodka?!..." - Kerry explained.
"That might work hen, but did you bring a balaclava for yourself??? "