Trump’s Camouflaged, Non-Speaking Paramilitary Army Is Russian

Trump used the U.S. Military to clear out Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, even though the Defense Secretary Esper didn’t know what was happening, or the destination of his walk, or the Bible thing. So he said. But he may have been sprayed with Trump Gas.

Mitch McConnell, William Barr, Rudolph Giuliani, Kevin McCarthy, (no relation to Charlie) and Mike Pompeo, have all been sprayed with Trump Gas, and leap to Trump’s every whim.

“Aye, aye, sir! How low do you want us to go?”

Well, Trump sold the world on Trump University, Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump Shoes, Trump Men's Suits, Trump Ties, Trump Shampoo, Trump Sewing Kits, Trump Cologne, why not Trump Gas?

One whiff of Trump Gas, and you become an instant Donald Trump clone.

Thankfully, the creators of Trump Gas perfected the Gas to the degree that prevented any weight gain or hair fixation. However, Mike Pompeo and William Barr have succumbed to the weight gain, requiring a larger size of Trump Men's Suits.

A storm ignited when Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, vowed not to use the Military on US civilians, as done in Lafayette Square. Milley didn't get a whiff of Trump Gas.

So, Trump asked Putin for help. Putin also never had a whiff of Trump Gas, but this was right up Putin’s alley. He immediately dispatched a battalion of Russians, landed on Mar-a-Lago beach, and trucked them to different US zones governed by Democratic leaders. There, they ignite turmoil, tear-gas peaceful protestors, haul away protestors, cause mayhem, destruction, and ignore their Constitutional rights.

The Russians are in unmarked camouflage, because Trump hasn’t produced Trump Military Uniforms yet, and they can't identify themselves because they can’t understand English.

Once given a whiff of Trump Gas, they’ll automatically identify themselves as, "Trump Boys."

