Trump Has Kept Promise To Make America Grate Again

As President Donald Trump stumbles from disaster to disaster to disaster, through initial inactivity over the Coronavirus, overactivity in prescribing its miraculous bleaching agent 'cure', and heavy-handed reactivity in his recent 'mob dispersal techniques', it's fair to say that he has kept his long-held promise to 'Make America Grate Again'.

Trump is nothing if not a trier. And, since his inauguration in January 2017, he's consistently tried the patience of the American public with his mutterings, stutterings, and splutterings, on every subject one could imagine.

He's certainly made the people of the US grate.

Dan White, of Sacremento, said:

"The guy's a fuckwit. By the way, I apologize to all fuckwits for banging Trump in with them. A fuckwit with a big dose of retard asshole thrown in."

Jenny Smith, who is a woman, said:

"He's made me grate since Day One."

And Stephanie Rogers, from Detroit, said:

"He grates on me every time he opens his big, fat, racist, chops."

Trump was unavailable for comment, preparing, as he was, for his presidential campaign, which he hopes will give him four more years to continue making America grate.