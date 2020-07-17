Ivanka Advice: Find Something New

Well, Ivanka Trump was not exactly suggesting that just you the unemployed, on welfare or food stamps, homeless or living by the grace of food banks, Find something new.

She was also trying to gingerly suggest to daddy that maybe it was time that he, Find something new. Like quitting the White House, taking his last ride on Air Force One, and to Find something new.

Speaking with her lower jaw doing all the action, Daddy sat slumped next to her. He very slowly turned in his chair to take a better look through his reptilian eyes. The cloud above his head asked, Is she talking about me? Finding something new?

And she just thought that was such a Trump/Wharton/Brilliant idea, (the lower jaw still working) that hopefully, she might start her very own employment agency right there in the White House.

True. Ivanka could connect with the 14.7% US unemployed (because of her father’s incompetence) and offer to find something new, just waiting to be snapped up by that 14.7%.

When she finished, she all but took a bow and congratulated herself, smiling ear-to-ear about her brand new idea.

Sad.

Daddy looked confused, still wondering whether she was suggesting a career switch for him, and that he resign.

Later, his niece, Mary Trump, was more direct. When George Stephanopoulos asked what advice she would give to her Uncle Donald?

“Resign.”

