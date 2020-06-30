It's Okay Russia Paid Bounty Hunters, But No To Peaceful Protesters?

It’s an either-or proposition.

Donald Trump was told, back in February of 2019, that Russia was paying bounty money to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. There was even evidence of bank transfers moving cash from Russia to the Taliban.

Trump ignored that information.

Fast forward to February 2020. Again, Trump is told during his daily intelligence briefing that Russia's paying bounty money to the Taliban to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Sleeping on the job, Trump crossed his arms across his chest, did nothing, and dozed off.

Trump followed the bounty intelligence by inviting Russia to rejoin the G7, making it the G8 again. Russia had been kicked out of the G8 because it invaded and annexed Crimea. The G7 said "no".

Getting even, Trump canceled the G7 meeting.

Unrelated, Trump heard protesters who gathered near the White House after George Floyd's murder. For his safety, the Secret Service moved Trump downstairs to the White House bunker. He received the nickname of Bunker Boy.

There was still no reaction to a bounty being paid by Russia to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

However, the next day, climbing out of the bunker, Trump discovered that peaceful protesters were protesting across from the White House in Lafayette Square. They were peaceful protesting American citizens, not Russian-paid bounty-hunting killers. Trump ordered the U.S. Park Police into action, and to clear Lafayette Square using tear gas, rubber bullets, batons, and low flying helicopters.

So, where is Donald Trump’s sense of justice? He’ll turn the park police on peaceful Americans protesting racial inequality, but invite Russia to a party?

That's a heartbreaker!

Read more by this author: