Trump Threatens To Withhold Drowning Michigan Any Funds

Donald Trump is threatening to withhold drowning Michigan emergency funding. After two of Michigan’s dams failed, 10,000 citizens had to flee to higher ground, and one city is under ten feet of water.

So Donald J. Trump is now threatening to deny any emergency aid to the state.

If a normal person saw a drowning dog, one’s immediate instinct would be to jump in and rescue the dog, dry it off, feed it something - presumedly, not a dish of water. But Donald Trump’s reaction to drowning Michigan is to cut emergency funds. Or to cut and run.

Why or how could any human being react in this way? With Trump, his reaction is easy to understand. Besides being shallow and inhumane, all he seems to care about is himself. This is evidenced by his refusal to wear a mask, and his refusal to use a condom. (Not during the same situation, or maybe a mask would also be preferred?)

This cover-up issue is certainly not an example of Being Best.

But if he feels he might be in any personal danger, he screams bone spurs or build a wall.

So Michigan is flooded and needs emergency funding, but Donald Trump, the resident of the White House, says he might not release emergency funding to Michigan, because the governor is encouraging 'mail-in' voting.

Trump has already admitted that he would never win reelection if there is 'mail-in' voting. He claims, (finger to the wind) “There’s lots of voter fraud with 'mail-in' voting.”

So what’s your guess? Is it voter fraud or that the morbidly obese candidate knows that he would never win?

In the meantime, get the fire department to rescue the dog, or be a glorious first responder and jump in. Maybe New York's Governor Cuomo or the United Nations will come to Michigan’s rescue.

It sure ain’t coming from this White House.

