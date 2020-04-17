With the world at the mercy of the threat the deadly Coronavirus has thrust upon us, it might settle a few nerves if we all had a nice cup of tea and a sit down, and partook of some gentle poetry.
As readers will, perhaps, know, poetry can be very relaxing, but can also be a bit snooty and exclusive. I usually like a bit of Pam Ayres, meself. None of that 'Lakes Poets' cobblers for me, although, for some, I'm sure it's very nice.
Anyway, here goes:
The Plague
It came to us from China
It seems like yesterday
Right through Asia Minor
And to the USA
They'll eat anything, those Chinks
This time, it was bats
Put on us, a superjinx
With birds and rats and cats
Dining that's exotic
Eating all that moves
But bat in soup is toxic
As Coronavirus proves
It's a very nasty virus
Not easy to get rid
Even Miley Cyrus
And that Justin Bieber kid
And now we are in lockdown
I can't go anywhere
Not here, not there, not to the town
In case I breathe your air
Keep away from me, you twat!
I don't know where you've been
No chills, no cough, no sniffles, but
I suspect you are unclean
First, it was the Black Death
And then the chicken 'flu
Then SARS, then MERS, then Foot and Mouth
I don't know what's next; do you?
If there is a next...
Woods 2020