With the world at the mercy of the threat the deadly Coronavirus has thrust upon us, it might settle a few nerves if we all had a nice cup of tea and a sit down, and partook of some gentle poetry.

As readers will, perhaps, know, poetry can be very relaxing, but can also be a bit snooty and exclusive. I usually like a bit of Pam Ayres, meself. None of that 'Lakes Poets' cobblers for me, although, for some, I'm sure it's very nice.

Anyway, here goes:

The Plague

It came to us from China

It seems like yesterday

Right through Asia Minor

And to the USA

They'll eat anything, those Chinks

This time, it was bats

Put on us, a superjinx

With birds and rats and cats

Dining that's exotic

Eating all that moves

But bat in soup is toxic

As Coronavirus proves

It's a very nasty virus

Not easy to get rid

Even Miley Cyrus

And that Justin Bieber kid

And now we are in lockdown

I can't go anywhere

Not here, not there, not to the town

In case I breathe your air

Keep away from me, you twat!

I don't know where you've been

No chills, no cough, no sniffles, but

I suspect you are unclean

First, it was the Black Death

And then the chicken 'flu

Then SARS, then MERS, then Foot and Mouth

I don't know what's next; do you?



If there is a next...



Woods 2020