Harry and Meghan complain about Paparazzi again

Wednesday, 31 May 2023

image for Harry and Meghan complain about Paparazzi again
Harry and Meghan incognito in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were embroiled in controversy again yesterday as they made a lightning visit to London.

As usual, they were complaining. Harry said, "We know it's a repetitive problem, but I just have to complain about the Paparazzi again. They're in L.A., and they're in London. We were barrelling around the capital for ages and ages."

Freelance Pap Mike Anonzoom told us, "It was just madness. We were tearing round the centre of London, and it took us a good couple of hours to shake them off. Those guys are insatiable."

Prince Harry was in the capital to pay tribute to his mother's crusade against the use of landmines. However, Meghan muddied the waters by commenting that Princess Diana had probably saved more lives by reminding people to use a seatbelt.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

