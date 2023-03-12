Is Prince Harry The Father Of Chelsy Davy's Three-Month-Old Son?

Harry's long-time girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, gave birth to a son in January and named the boy Leo. According to the Internet, Ms. Davy sent DNA proof to King Charles that Harry was the father.

Maybe?

This must have landed like a bomb on the King's desk. Ms. Davy wishes that Harry's son have royal recognition. Boom!

This plot doesn't thicken. It is already a solid brick. And bricks are only sometimes friendly.

Pass the Shepard's Pie!

You have to feel a degree of sympathy for King Charles. He became King only after losing his dear mother, Queen Elizabeth. Of course, he knew this would eventually happen, but it came with great sadness. And now there's all this new trouble with Harry and baby Leo.

Different segments of King Charles's life hint and could fit into plays by Shakespeare, or were those written by Edward de Vere, the Earl of Oxford?

Anyway, with Chris Rock's Selective Outrage performance on Netflix, South Park's Spoof of Meghan and Harry's Global Privacy Tour, their eviction from Frogmore Cottage, Harry's drug confessions, and recommendations (what's zero and what's instant nirvana), and now news that Harry went rogue about a year ago, and fathered a child out of wedlock. What's next?

Hopefully nothing.

But there's always something.

For dessert? Pass the Spotted Dick!

Read more by this author: