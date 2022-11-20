Should Elon Musk Be Deported Back To South Africa?

After buying Twitter and watching it take a nose dive, then letting Donald Trump (the great abuser of free speech) back on the platform, is it time to consider sending Mr. Musk back to South Africa?

Short answer: Yes.

Long answer: Yes, yes!

Forget that he is singlehandedly raising the size of the US population (ten children so far). Still, to help that situation, using his Space X rockets, he's looking for another planet perhaps to initiate population.

And that's very thoughtful.

Okay, but he gave Trump a platform to spread Trump's usual slander spiel. Trump cannot win the White House after sinking the Republican party in the last election. And shouldn't Donald Trump be joining Jimmy Carter and start working on houses at Habitat for Humanity?

Trump remains under several investigations, and now there's another brand new red-hot after Trump's ass. This guy's name is Jack Smith! He's one of the million Jack Smiths in the world.

Ho-hum. Me, oh my.

Garland couldn't find someone with a more prosecutorial name like Carmine de Salvatore, "the hang-man" de Genovese?

That is no bunny living down there at Mar-a-Lago. Trump attempted to overthrow an election and sat on his hands while his followers were hunting to kill Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. Trump also stole top-secret classified documents and sides with autocrats like Putin, Kim Jong Un, Erdogan, Duterte, and MBS.

And now Twitter boss Elon Musk gave Trump another free pass. Great.

So: Is it time to deport Elon Musk?

Answer: No. This is a nation of immigrants and descendants of immigrants. The more immigrants or ingredients, the better the stew.

If you like that kind of stew.

Read more by this author: