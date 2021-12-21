Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Is Now Working As A Walmart Greeter

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS, Alabama – (Satire News) – The man who served as the Trumptard’s attorney general from 2017 to 2018 is today working as a greeter at a Walmart in the town of Chicken Dumplings.

Jeff Sessions who will soon turn 75, said that he took the job to keep busy. He added that he sold off his collection of stamps, his baseball card collection, his Danish sex toy collection, and most of his KKK memorabilia; including a robe and hood that once belonged to Alabama Governor George "The Racist" Wallace.

Sessions informed Ipso Facto News reporter Fuchsia Garfunkel that he is also working on his autobiography titled, “I May Be A Short Little Fuck, But I Can Still Hump Like Warren Beatty.”

He went on to say that there is no one on the face of the Earth that he hates more than that lying, no-good, worthless, orange sack of chimpanzee shit, Donald “The Bigot” Trump.

SIDENOTE: In his book, Sessions reveals in chapter 7 that he once accidentally walked in on Melania in the White House kitchen, and all she was wearing was her sweet, sexy, lascivious Slovenian smile.