How To Tell If Trump Is Guilty When Trump Claims Executive Privilege?

Now really! When Trump says he didn't do anything wrong but claims Executive Privilege, he must know his goose is nearly cooked. If found out, it means trouble with a capital T, right there in Mar-a-Lago.

Former part-time golfer Donald Trump cleared his throat and gently suggested, with a smile, that President Biden (not Sleepy Joe) grant his good friend and predecessor, Donny, immunity. Stop the release of all Trump's presidential notes, telephone records, visitor's list, transcripts regarding January 6th.

Joseph Biden didn't precisely answer, "Go to hell, you lying hypocrite."

Joe Biden doesn't use foul language anymore. But, an opened mike caught Vice President Biden saying to Barack Obama after passing the Healthcare Reform bill, "This is a f——king big deal."

It was the F-bomb heard around the world!

Apparently, Obama washed out Joe's mouth with soap, and Biden has maintained a more reverent tone. Sleepy Joe's reply to Trump was, "No."

Following a Supreme Court battle, (Trump and Mitch McConnell's Supreme Court), the Court may rule in favor of Trump. How then will Trump deny the video taken at the January 6th rally in front of the White House, where he urged his MAGA army of insurrectionists to "Go fight like hell for your country?"

Will Trump say, "Crooked Hillary drugged me?"

Read more by this author: