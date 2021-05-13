Sir Topham Hatt sought by London police for extreme porn distribution

Sir Topham Hatt from the beloved children's show 'Thomas the Tank Engine' is reportedly on the run from the law this morning after it was learned he's at the center of a vast, 20+ year extreme pornography ring.

Sir Hatt was questioned last year when he was suspected of possession of illicit material. That investigation was set off after Hatt mistakenly sent a solicitation email to a Sodor woman identified only as Mrs Kyndley. Hatt denied any knowledge of the email at that time and claimed that his account must have been hacked.

Authorities theorized that Hatt had meant to send the email to another recipient they found in his contacts, a Mrs. Kyddie, who investigators believe is another high-ranking member of the ring.

Sir Topham Hatt is affectionately known by his associates and co-workers as "The Fat Controller". A spokesperson for his employer The North Western Railway expressed shock and sadness at the latest developments but declined to get into further details regarding Hatt's record as an employee at the railway.

We did however speak with anonymous sources from the railway who told us some four years back, in June, 2017 there was a rather ugly incident involving Hatt and a senior member of the engine team known as Deisel, who claimed that Hatt had touched him inappropriately. All charges were dropped however after Hatt's attorneys argued successfully that "Deisel is just a diesel engine with human aspirations. After the court's decision Deisel literally fell apart and has not been seen since. The show's star,Thomas was not disappointed at these developments and was heard remarking in reference to Deisel, "good riddance to bad rubbish!) .

Another incident involved Hatt and his former assistant / "right-hand man" Mr Arkwright, who accused his boss (Hatt) of physical abuse and claimed Hatt made a habit of knocking him over and sitting on top of him during tea time.

The Island of Sodor is abuzz over the latest events. Mr. Percival, aka The Thin Controller told us he is "not at all surprised" and believes Hatt is "guilty of all charges and more".

We're told that both The Vicar and The Fat Clergyman are also being sought for questioning.

A woman who identified herself as Dowager Hatt stood outside the Hatt home as we arrived and through her tears told us but was unable to speak with us. It is speculated the woman is the mother of Hatt, but that has not been confirmed. Authorities are waiting for the end of the school day when Kiddie Police will be available to verify more of the specifics,

Authorities are currently searching Hatt's home as well as the engine barns for evidence. Mrs. Hatt who did not want to speak with us was last seen riding off on Gordon, another rather spiffy tank engine.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Hatt. "At this point he could be anywhere" The Danny the Desk Sergeant told us just before they rolled the closing credits.