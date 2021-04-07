Thandiwe Newton OBE Admits Size Does Matter...

Fury erupted last night on the news that the world famous actress, Thandie Newton has reclaimed her Zulu name which is spelt as ‘Thandiwe’.

BLM campaigners praised the move which immediately sparked riots in Leeds and Bradford on the news that she wasn't too worried about even increasing the size of her breasts for future bigger rolls.

One rioter raged, “It won't change her acting, it's just a publicity stunt. We've given equality to working females for two decades, now she's trying to play the race card to get more Wonga from the box office.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger condemned the move by the actress as a blatant show of narcissism, and blasted her manipulative scheming to scam more money from an already dwindling film industry.

Unfortunately Arnold couldn’t even pronounce her name so branded her; “[She] thinks that by increasing the length of her name, she can become a bigga star in Hollywood and claim more of the readies. It's very very sad...”

Thandiwe quickly retorted, “The irony is actually lost on [him], he started as an actor by using his real name which is actually Ali Shmitt, then he converted it to that monstrosity that brought him his wealth for being the biggest name in Hollywood. German has-been...”

Other stars over on Twitter and Facebook have cottoned on to the idea and immediately added ‘iwe’ to their own names. Kimiwe Kardashian immediately announced she had become a billionaire overnight!

Piersiwe Morgan says it might even allow him to legally apply for his previous job on Good Morning Britain. Mikiwe Tyson says it may even help him spur a comeback as it would give him a new lease of life, and Jeremiwe Clarkson immediately branded them all as buffooniwe's!

- All the rioters caught in Leeds and Bradford last night immediately changed their names giving the retards in uniform a massive headache in court this morning.

- Reported by Spazzyiwe Mcgoo