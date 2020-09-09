Piers Morgan Shocks GMB Viewers By Admitting He Doesn't Like Piers Morgan Any More...

In a bizarre morning episode of this totally dire excuse for morning TV, Piers Morgan went straight for the jugular of Piers Morgan, without even saying "Good Morning" to viewers!

He stormed, "I'm sick of him and his childish antics. I'm sick of his smug 'boatrace', and tired of his inane drivel. Give him his P45 right now, and give the job to someone more talented, like Limmy or Barrymore. Even Rick Astley could do it, it's not even hard, plus he'd never let us down."

Stunned producers cut to an outside broadcast, but three minutes later, when it cut back to the studio, his co-presenter had left, and Piers was left to start a fight in an empty room. It was a fight that was only going to have one winner.

In a quick flurry, Morgan was ejected from the studio where Morgan immediately celebrated his brilliant victory, and was joined by Jeremy Kyle and Dr Graham Stanier, who both actually need jobs.

In a statement by GMB, later, it claimed that Morgan would be back after a short bereavement break to attend the state funeral of Morgan, who would then be re-born - just like the messiah.

For once, Piers Morgan refused to comment...