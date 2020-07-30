Black Lives Matter Say Superman, James Bond, Should Be Black

The world of entertainment was in a virtual state of flux this evening, after the Black Lives Matter organization announced their intention to protest over what they are calling, racist stereotypes in the field of acting.

Primary targets within BLM's sites are the Superman and James Bond franchises.

The actors playing Superman and James Bond, BLM notes, have always been white, and they propose a change to this.

A spokesman said:

"There is nothing in either story to suggest that the heroes must be white. Neither Jerry Siegel nor Ian Fleming specified skin color. There are plenty of black actors with a muscular physique to fill the 'Superman' role, and several dapper and cultured black men could adequately portray the suave and sophisticated British spy."

In news elsewhere, it's been rumored that current James Bond, Daniel Craig, has been asked to play the lead role in a remake of the 2001 biopic, 'Ali'.