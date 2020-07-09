Man Fondly Remembers The Dooleys

A man who was idly daydreaming the other day, started to think about music from his childhood, and remembered that the first 7" vinyl single record he ever bought was The Dooleys 1974 Eurovision Song Contest entry, 'Hands Across the Sea'.

Tatty Mullett, now 57, fell in love with the band, and collected all their singles, including 'Wanted', 'The Chosen Few', and 'Love of my Life', but it was 'Hands Across the Sea' that was his favourite.

"And there'll be hands

Hands across the sea

Touching everybody

Joining you and me"

He recalled the 'Top of the Pops' performance of the hit, with the band members Anne, Kathy, John, Jim, Max, Helen, Frank, Marie, Julie, Jane, Janice, Joanne, Jenny, Jake, Jiminy, Spencer, and Arbuthnot, singing for all they were worth - which wasn't much - and a tear came to his eye.

The Dooleys hailed from Ilford, but because of their love of filthy, smoky Working Men's Clubs, they relocated to Worsley in Lancashire. Some of the family worked in the textiles factories, stealing unused fabrics, and fashioning them into fabulous gowns and other costumes for wearing on the stage.

The Dooleys scored a big hit with 'Wanted' in Japan, where it was number 1 for 110 weeks.

But it wasn't all good news.

The group visited Moscow in 1975, and were laughed off stage. After the concert, they went on a drunken rampage, burning shops and cars, and 164 people were hurt.

Not really.