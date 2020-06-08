Only Race Subject Trump Knows Is The Indianapolis 500

It seems that when prompted to make a speech about race relations, Trump said it was fine with him and that he was eager to perform for his campaign race. He added that the Indianapolis 500 would be a great place to hold a MAGA reelection rally and that he could also sell more of his MAGA hats.

No, he was told, this would be a speech about race relations.

Oh, he questioned, were the Andretti father and son team driving together in the same Indianapolis 500 race? He questioned whether Emerson Fillipaldi and his son were also planning to be in the same race. It would be great if both father and son teams were in the same race.

“Talk about race relations! To have two father and son teams in the same race!”

No, he was told. This has nothing to do with car racing, but race relations.

“Yeah, and?”

Race relations in regard to police brutality and the murder of George Floyd and other black men and women at the hands of the police and healing the country and giving people of color equal treatment under the rule of law. In other words a peaceful effort for better black and white race relations in America.

He said he thought a MAGA re-election campaign rally at the Indianapolis track sounded like a better idea. He then questioned how his sweatshops in China, (pronounced Shi-Nah) that sewed his hats could ever squeeze in Better Black And White Race Relations In America on one of his hats?

No hats. As a leader of the free world, you have to heal your own nation.

Speaking of heels, he said he needed new shoe lifts.

