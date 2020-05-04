Shame on you, Mitch McConnell, for saying, “Let blue states go bankrupt!”

Since when are blue states the enemy? Huh?

When doctors and nurses treat patients in the Er, do doctors and nurses first question whether the patient is a Republican or a Democrat? Or from a red state or a blue state? And if in a red republican state emergency room, would a blue democratic patient be rejected and wheeled out on to the street?

That would be uncivilized. And Senator McConnell, it makes you sound very mean and not very thoughtful.

With McConnell’s strident point of view, it would be just terrible if his Red state home were to catch fire in a Blue state.

Blue state firefighters told that Senator McConnell was from a Red state, would have to just let his home burn down to the concrete blocks.

“Can’t help you out, Senator. You’re in a Blue state now, and you’re a red-stater. Sorry, but you were the one who made up the regulations. You gotta live by them.

Confusing? Yes, but that's what Senator Mitch McConnell said.

All by himself, Mitch McConnell, representing the little state of Kentucky, with a population of about 5 million is playing dictator of the United States of America. That takes enormous imagination.

"Let blue states go bankrupt." That isn’t American, nor is it in the Constitution, but smacks of ding-dong dumb. And that was what Senator Mitch McConnell said.

Stay after school and clean the erasers. Then read the Constitution for homework. And let the meaning of those words transfer into your soul.

Read more by this author: