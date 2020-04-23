Greta Thunberg New Single

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish schoolgirl global warming climate change environmental activist, has had an exhausting twelve months, wagging her admonishing index finger at governments worldwide, but she's also been busy in the recording studio, and releases her new single this week.

She's recorded the John Cooper Clarke classic, ''I Don't Want To Be Nice''

Thunberg, 17, has always been a fan of fellow Scandinavian, Björk, and with her jerky voice and stern, piercing look, is sure to be a hit with somebody.

She said:

"I don't do this work because I want people to like me, I do it because it needs doing. Whatever you think about me is irrelevant."

And, playing on her image of stroppy, antagonistic upstart who just doesn't give a toss about what people think of her, she droned:

"I think it's clever to swear. I only care about the ice. The last thing I need is another friend. I don't wanna be nice!"