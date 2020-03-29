Mr. Donut Plate Has Finally Come To Grief

A plate that was stolen from a Mr. Donut back in around 2001, has finally 'given up the ghost', after it was wilfully broken by two children earlier today.

The plate, which was actually more of a tray than anything else, was made from strengthened plastic, and was amongst millions of others given out to customers at Mr. Donut stores around Thailand, when they'd purchased a donut, cake, cookie or brownie.

Moys Kenwood, 56, the 'owner', said:

"It'd become part of the family, really. Ever since I swiped it, I've had me toast on it, buns, cakes, all sorts, in fact. We'd become quite close. But that's life - you grieve, deal with it, and move on."

The accident happened after, first, Kenwood's daughter dropped the plate, and chipped a corner off, and second, when his three-year-old son realized it wasn't going to get much use in the future, and smashed it half with gusto on the concrete floor outside.