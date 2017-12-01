Written by TheTempleReptilian
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 1 December 2017

image for Vladimir Putin Top Secret Meeting With Oliver Stone
Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin, Moscow. President Vladimir Putin is at it again, ladies and gents. And this time it involves a secret movie project, super hush hush, sealed in absolute hermetism. US President Donald Trump is on a need to know basis only. And so are other world leaders.

Not even Assad knows.

Today, while we weren't looking, a major event went down. While everybody was busy reading about Michael Flynn's shocking guilty plea to the FBI, Putin announced something on his official Kremlin Twitter.

A meeting with Oliver Stone, the guy who produced epic Hollywood movies like 'The Doors' and 'Nixon.' It might be a sequel to 'Snowden.' It has to be. A lot has happened since the first Snowden movie, so we got to pay attention, keep our eyes open.

Those two are planning something big.

Make TheTempleReptilian's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 2?

6 23 18 4
62 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more