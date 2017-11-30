The rumour is spreading around heaven that the God almighty is questioning the existence of himself and everything around him.

Several angels have confirmed seeing him wander between clouds, looking lost and confused.

God agreed to share some insights with us.

"People think that I control every aspect of their daily lives. It's not true.

"I've created you, at least I thought so. Then I let you do whatever you want. Some basic rules were put in place so no one goes insane trying to understand how the universe works".

"Then I saw a TV interview with the US President Donald Trump, the usual stuff. Neatly packed lies and false promises".

"There was nothing out of the ordinary until he said this:

"…the day previous where he was talking about certain very complex sets of things happening, and wiretapping. I said, wait a minute, there's a lot of wiretapping being talked about. I've been seeing a lot of things".

"What the hell does that mean?" I thought, "It certainly deviates from the usual crap politicians say".

"Uneasiness crept up my immaterial body. I could feel that something is terribly wrong. To dig deeper, I became his follower on Twitter":

..."gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM"…

…"corrupted and\or distorted in its political coverage of your favourite President (me)"…

"Then it struck me. Donald Trump is a software glitch. Everything around us is an advanced computer simulation. Which means there is no God".

"I don't exist and haven't created anything. Atheists are telling the truth. Or it could be that whoever created the simulation is a higher God".

"Which means that there is a God. Or just some kid from a higher dimension playing with a computer.

"I think I'm gonna fuck off now and go smoke some pot".